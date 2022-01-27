$1.79 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report sales of $1.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

SAGE opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.