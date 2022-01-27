1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 322,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,833. The firm has a market cap of $980.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

