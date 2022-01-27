1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Lowered to $28.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

FLWS stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 322,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

