1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $2.27-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $21.08 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

