1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $16.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 77,073 shares.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

