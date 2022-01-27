$1.98 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 601,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after buying an additional 74,454 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

