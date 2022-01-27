$101.39 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report sales of $101.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.18 million. InterDigital reported sales of $90.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $414.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

