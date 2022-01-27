$111.38 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $111.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $432.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.46 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

