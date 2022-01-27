$134.50 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce sales of $134.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $121.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $488.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $558.98 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

