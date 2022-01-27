$134.75 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post $134.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.10 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $540.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.92 million to $558.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.59 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $613.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in NovoCure by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.60.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

