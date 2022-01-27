$14.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $14.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.81 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $49.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

