1492 Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 1.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 370,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,839,287. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,603 shares of company stock worth $15,510,985. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

