1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 12,909 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. Pilgrim’s Pride accounts for approximately 2.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

