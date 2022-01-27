$150.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce sales of $150.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.20 billion and the highest is $152.10 billion. Walmart reported sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $571.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $586.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walmart.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.30.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,573,879 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WMT opened at $135.75 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
