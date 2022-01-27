$159.18 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post sales of $159.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $158.36 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $648.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.86 million to $680.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $658.18 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $673.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $101.62 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

