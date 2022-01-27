$162.35 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $162.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $147.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $654.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $124.31 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after acquiring an additional 143,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.