170,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

