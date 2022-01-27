17,290 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $80,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,040 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

