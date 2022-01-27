175,766 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,384,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.44% of Standex International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SXI stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

