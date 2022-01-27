199,290 Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Agenus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGEN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Agenus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

