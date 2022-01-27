1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Volume Hits $17,634.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $5.68 million and $17,634.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00108284 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

