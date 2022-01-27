1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Tops $5.70 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $21,393.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085673 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

