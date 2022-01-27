1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $91,140.68 and approximately $47,908.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.96 or 0.06475143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,667.82 or 0.99766068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051920 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

