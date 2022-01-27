1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.68% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $286.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.63. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

