$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will report $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Bath & Body Works posted earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 7,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

