$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.93.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $15.08 on Thursday, reaching $266.15. 300,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.10. Saia has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

