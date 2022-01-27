$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.77 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

