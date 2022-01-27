$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

EA stock opened at $129.98 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

