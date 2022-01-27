$207.35 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $207.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CIR opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

