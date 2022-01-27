207747 (OTC.TO) (OTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect 207747 (OTC.TO) to post earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

