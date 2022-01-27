$219.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce sales of $219.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.10 million. Macerich posted sales of $194.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $848.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $837.10 million to $858.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $878.25 million, with estimates ranging from $876.20 million to $880.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Macerich stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 156,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 36,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 153,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 278,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

