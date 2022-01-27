$235.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce sales of $235.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.43 million and the lowest is $231.80 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 105,378 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

