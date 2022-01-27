23,686 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,684 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.48. 4,223,925 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

