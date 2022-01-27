$243.88 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $243.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.25 million to $260.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $922.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after buying an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

