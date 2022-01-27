$246.71 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post sales of $246.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.71 million to $259.23 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $907.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.71 million to $920.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

