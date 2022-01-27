24,905 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,905 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Communities by 61.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 43.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

