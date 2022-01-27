$252.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $8,678,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO opened at $106.92 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

