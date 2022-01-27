2,535,285 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,535,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,612,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Canadian Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.