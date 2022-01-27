$28.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post $28.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $29.56 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $107.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $119.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

