$29.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce sales of $29.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.86 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.32 billion to $116.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $123.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $221.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

