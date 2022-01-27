$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post sales of $29.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the highest is $29.89 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

