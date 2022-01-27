2local Hits Market Cap of $211,538.84 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. 2local has a total market capitalization of $211,538.84 and $38,492.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2local coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2local has traded up 47.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.18 or 0.06509324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.70 or 0.99696476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051694 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,609,398,560 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

