$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

NYSE:K opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

