$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

NYSE:VMW opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73. VMware has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

