$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.38 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

THO opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

