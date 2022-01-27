$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

IQV stock opened at $232.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.92. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

