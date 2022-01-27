$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

