31,268 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after buying an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.