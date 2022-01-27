$315.91 Million in Sales Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce sales of $315.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $129.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

