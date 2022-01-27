$32.47 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $32.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the highest is $33.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $128.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.93 million, with estimates ranging from $129.90 million to $136.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

